Chinese Woman's 17 Years Of Care Helps Daughter-In-Law Recover From Vegetative State

Caring for a loved one through years of illness requires patience, strength and dedication. In eastern China, 68-year-old Xuan Fengying has spent 17 years looking after her daughter-in-law, Xu, who suffered severe brain damage after being hit by a truck just one month after her wedding. Despite the physical challenges and the demands of round-the-clock care, Xuan has continued to support her daughter-in-law and help her recover as much as possible, reported The South China Morning Post.

Xu fell into a vegetative state in 2009 after the accident in her village in Qingyun County, Shandong province, according to Shandian News. Since then, Xuan has taken responsibility for her care, treating her as her own child.

Xuan explained that she could not abandon Xu simply because she had married her son. She said that once Xu became part of her family, she considered her one of her own children.

Xuan looked after Xu throughout the day, taking care of even her most basic needs. She fed her liquid food one spoonful at a time, with each meal taking about an hour to complete.

To prevent bedsores, Xuan helped Xu change her position more than 10 times every day. She also washed her after she lost control of her bladder and bowel movements and regularly massaged her muscles.

Along with providing physical care, Xuan continued to interact with Xu. She spoke to her about news from their family and village, played her favourite songs and repeatedly called her name.

Several years after entering a vegetative state, Xu regained some awareness. However, the severe brain damage caused by the accident left her with cognitive abilities similar to those of a four-year-old child.

Xuan continued to help her daughter-in-law through rehabilitation, teaching her to walk and assisting her with other exercises.

Xu can now speak a few words and has also learned to prepare simple meals on her own. For Xuan, these small improvements have brought some relief after years of caregiving.

She said her greatest wish was for Xu to continue improving. Xuan added that she felt relieved to see her daughter-in-law able to cook because it meant she would have something to eat even after Xuan was no longer alive.

Xuan also said she had told her son to continue looking after his wife if she passed away, expressing concern about Xu's future and the care she would need.

For 17 years, she has continued to provide that care, hoping that Xu's condition will keep improving.

