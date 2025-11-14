Chinese Woman Grieves As Pet Duck, Who Brought Luck To Her Family, Dies In Road Accident

An elderly woman in eastern China was spotted crying on the street, grieving over her pet duck that was killed in a road accident. Her Neighbour Chen explained that the woman had kept the duck as her beloved pet for the past four years, reported South China Morning Post.

She started raising the pet after her husband was treated for esophageal and stomach cancer. The woman believed the duck would bring blessings to her husband.

Whenever her husband went for chemotherapy, she would ask the duck if everything was alright, and the duck would nod its head in response. Fortunately, her husband's treatment was successful. Chen also explained that the couple has a son whose family situation is difficult. The woman often shared her sadness with the duck, and over time, their bond became so strong that they could not be separated.

Initially, some neighbours complained that the duck made the living quarters untidy. But later, they saw that the woman took great care of the duck and it became a part of their everyday lives, so they gradually accepted it. A neighbour said the woman cared for the duck as if it were her own child.

One day, the duck suddenly disappeared. By the time the woman found it on the road, it had been hit by a car and was lying dead. The driver responsible fled the scene but was later apprehended by traffic police. Authorities are now negotiating compensation for the accident.