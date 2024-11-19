Chinese Student Commutes Weekly Between China and Australia For Love, Internet Shocked

A Chinese man studying in Australia has captured the internet's attention with his extraordinary dedication to love. For three months, 28-year-old Xu Guangli commuted weekly between his home in Shandong province, China, and RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, where he is completing a master's degree in arts management.

From August to October, Xu made the 11-week journey to attend a single weekly class while also spending time with his girlfriend, who had returned to China after completing her studies in Australia.

Each round trip took him three days. Xu's journey began at 7 a.m. in his hometown of Dezhou, where he travelled to Jinan to catch a flight. After a layover, he arrived in Melbourne the next day for class and returned home on the third day.

"It was my last semester, and I only needed one class to meet the graduation requirements," Xu explained to Dazhong Daily. "More importantly, my girlfriend had returned to China, and life in Melbourne on my own was lonely."

Xu, who has been studying in Australia for eight years, told the South China Morning Post that his decision also allowed him to observe China's domestic work environment, which could benefit his future career.

He documented his travels online, gaining nearly 10,000 followers on social media. In one video, he broke down the cost of each trip, totalling 6,700 yuan, including a 4,700 yuan return flight ticket, taxi fares, and meals. During his one night in Melbourne each week, he stayed on a friend's couch to save money.

Despite the expenses exceeding the 10,000 yuan ($1,350) monthly rent he previously paid in Melbourne, Xu said the time and money were worthwhile "for love" and the "good food at home."

He revealed that he booked connecting flights on various airlines, taking the chance to explore several Chinese cities and even visiting Vietnam on one occasion.

Xu completed his studies at the end of October and no longer needs to travel to Australia. His story has stunned social media users, who praised his dedication and stamina.

"I have never seen anyone so devoted to love before," said one online observer.

"I would not travel such a long distance every week for anything. It is simply too tiring," another said.

"I would not commute between school and my home every week even if they are in neighbouring cities," said a third.