Chinese Mother Takes Her Single Son To A Psychiatrist, Complains He Never Brought A Girl Home

The pressure to get married and 'settle' in life is something that all Indians can relate to. However, this trend of relentless nagging from parents and relatives to get married is not something just limited to our country. In China, a woman was so concerned about her 38-year-old single son that she decided to take him to a psychiatric hospital to get him checked.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the woman has been taking his son for a check-up at a psychiatric hospital every Lunar New Year since 2020.

The man, surnamed Wang, from the central Chinese province of Henan, recently shared his ordeal in a video, which has gone viral on social media websites in the country, sparking a debate about the pressure to marry. In the video, Mr Wang says that he never brought a girlfriend home on Lunar New Year which made his mother believe that ''he has something wrong in the head."

Just like every year, he was taken to the Henan Provincial Psychiatric Hospital on February 4. However, this time, something unexpected happened. The psychiatrist told her that her son was not ill and it was she who had a problem.

The doctor further noted that Mr Wang's mother had developed the mental disorder of ''forcing her son to marry.''

"I should not be identified as an unmarried person. I am just very busy and haven't met the right person. My mum can't sleep because I don't get married, so I feel quite upset," Mr Wang told SCMP. The dutiful son added that he went along with his mother's strange hospital fascination to please and reassure her.

Mr Wang, who works as a tennis coach, revealed that in his hometown, he is known by the phrase "super old single man". He also added that he has not saved enough money for a down payment on a home in Beijing. "Who would want to marry me?'' he asked.

