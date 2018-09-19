Chinese Man Jumps Off Overpass To Avoid Drink Driving Test - Despite Being Sober

A viral video shows the man jumping off an overpass.

In a bizarre incident, a driver in China jumped off an overpass to avoid a drink driving test. The worst part? He was completely sober and would have easily passed the test. The incident took place in the city of Xuzhou in China's Jiangsu province, reports Shanghaiist. A video of the incident, which has gone viral in China, shows the unnamed man abandoning his car on the side of a road, apparently after catching sight of cops stopping cars to administer sobriety tests.

After failing to flag down a cab, he is filmed jumping down from the overpass.

Though he broke his leg, the man is fine otherwise. In the video, he is seen explaining to the cops that found him below the overpass that he had been drinking the night before and was scared that he would fail the breath-test.

The video of the incident has gone massively viral in China, collecting millions of views. You can watch a version of it below:

At the hospital, the man was found to have a blood alcohol content of zero.

The incident has collected plenty of amused comments. "Hahahhahahha overthinking," writes one person on Facebook. "Better safe than sorry I guess," says another.