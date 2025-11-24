Chinese Man Famous For "Waiting For Love" On Shanghai Bridge Exposed As Rent Defaulter

An elderly man in Shanghai who captured hearts online for "waiting for love" at a city landmark has now been exposed as a deadbeat tenant who ignored a court order to pay a large amount of overdue rent. The man named Xu gained social media fame for his romantic persona, but Shanghai TV revealed his true identity in mid-November. Last year, photos of Xu, dressed in clean clothes, standing on a busy roadside near Shanghai's Nanpu Bridge went viral on social media. He held a water bottle and a plastic bag containing snacks, telling passersby that he was waiting for love, reported South China Morning Post.

The 70-year-old, unmarried Xu quickly became known as "Nanpu Bridge Uncle." However, he hasn't been seen in the area for the past few months.

Xu's troubles began in 2011, when he rented a 50-square-meter flat in Shanghai's Huangpu District. His rent increased from 3,900 yuan (Rs 49,044) per month to 7,500 yuan (Rs 89,172) by 2023. Since August 2023, Xu has not paid the rent and electricity bill, saying he is short of money. His landlady, Chu, asked him to vacate the flat by early 2024, but Xu refused.

Chu filed a case with the Huangpu District People's Court. After mediation, Xu agreed to vacate the flat by the end of July 2024. He was also informed that if he did not vacate the flat on time, he would face a fine of 15,000 yuan (Rs 1,87,261) per month.

Xu disobeyed the court order and ignored the summons. When officials inspected the flat, they found it filled with garbage and infested with rats and cockroaches. Neighbours complained that the filth severely impacted their daily lives.

The court also discovered that Xu rented another flat in Minhang District for 1,900 yuan (Rs 24,076) per month and received a pension of over 4,000 yuan (Rs 49,936).

For failing to comply with court orders, Xu was detained for 15 days. He was also ordered to pay Chu 190,000 yuan (Rs 24,07,513), including outstanding rent, electricity bills, and relocation fees.

The case highlights the contrast between Xu's online image as a charming "romantic uncle" and his real-life behaviour as a neglectful and irresponsible tenant, and has sparked debate on social media.