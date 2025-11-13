Chinese Man Dies After Weight-Loss Surgery To Impress Girlfriend's Parents

A 36-year-old man from Henan province, China, has tragically died after undergoing weight-loss surgery in an effort to impress his girlfriend's parents, according to South China Morning Post. The man, identified by the pseudonym Li Jiang, weighed over 134kg and had long struggled with obesity and unhealthy eating habits. Standing 174 cm tall, Li recently entered a serious relationship and wanted to appear healthier before meeting his partner's family, as he was preparing for marriage.

According to SCMP, to lose weight quickly, Li chose to undergo gastric bypass surgery and was admitted to the Ninth People's Hospital in Zhengzhou on September 30. The procedure was successfully carried out on October 2. Following initial post-operative care in the ICU, he was shifted to a general ward on October 3.

Unfortunately, on October 4, his health suddenly worsened. He stopped breathing early the next morning and was rushed back to the ICU. Despite emergency treatment, Li passed away on October 5 due to respiratory failure.

According to medical records, Li had reported progressive weight gain accompanied by snoring during his sleep over the past year and was admitted to the hospital having been diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. He also had hypertension and a fatty liver.

His family questioned whether proper pre-surgery assessment and timely post-op care were given. The hospital stated he met clinical criteria and that emergency care was immediate. Concerns remain over the cause of his sudden deterioration. Both sides have requested the local Health Commission to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

"The final autopsy report will serve as the most authoritative basis for determining the cause of death," the hospital said, adding that it would take full responsibility in accordance with the results and relevant laws and regulations.

The incident triggered a heated discussion on mainland social media.

One person said: "There is always a risk of death with this kind of surgery. Doctors can try their best, but there are no guarantees."

While another wrote: "Gastric sleeve surgery is still surgery, it carries risks. If you can lose weight naturally, do that instead."

The incident has raised awareness about the risks of elective surgery and the growing societal pressure to meet physical expectations.