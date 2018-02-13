Woman Climbs Into X-Ray Machine At Train Station For This Bizarre Reason

A woman in Dongguan, China's Guangdong Province, climbed into an X-ray machine at a train station, heels and all, only so she could keep a close eye on her bag. According to local reports, the woman was so scared that her bag could get stolen during the mad rush at the station, she followed it inside the machine. She jumped onto the conveyor belt and followed her handbag all the way to the other side.
A video shared online actually shows the woman's silhouette inside the machine. The video also shows her climbing off the machine once the checking was done.
Watch the bizarre video below:
CommentsDaily Mail Online, the Lunar New Year travel rush, also known as the largest human migration in the world, began on February 1 across China. So, while it isn't clear what was inside the woman's bag, one can imagine her desire to protect it and not lose it in the crowd.
Meanwhile, staff at the Dongguan station has advised passengers not to climb into the X-ray machines as the radiation given off by the scanners can be harmful, reports Mirror Online.
