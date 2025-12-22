China Teacher Hides Student's Death, Asks Classmates To Write Farewell Letters

A quiet act of kindness by a teacher in China has touched many hearts online. Trying to protect her young students from pain, the teacher chose gentle words instead of a hard truth. What followed were letters full of love, care, and innocence, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to Jimu News, the incident occurred at an elementary school in Huainan City, central China's Anhui Province. On December 11, a teacher announced on social media that a student in her class had died due to illness. The boy's age was not publicly disclosed.

The boy was known for his playful nature, interest in street dance, and excellent English skills. He was a favourite among his classmates. The teacher had taught him for two years and recalled that he would often come to them after class, smiling and sharing funny stories.

The teacher mentioned that the boy died in his mother's arms, with his family by his side. She described his final moments as peaceful and painless. No details about his illness were shared.

Upon hearing the news, the teacher said she cried all day. After this, she decided not to tell the children the full truth. She told them that the boy had to change schools due to illness. To console the children's emotions, she asked them to write farewell letters and promised to deliver them to the boy.

The children wrote heartfelt and affectionate letters. Some of the letters were in the children's innocent handwriting, using pinyin for letters they couldn't write. The truth and emotion in these letters later touched many people on the internet.