Power Bank Explodes In Man's Bag, Shocking Moment Caught On Camera Miraculously, the man managed to escape any serious injury as a result of the power bank explosion

Share EMAIL PRINT Neither the man nor his fellow passengers were hurt as a result of the scary explosion



Surveillance footage shows the man seated inside a bus in the city of Guangzhou, located in China's Guangdong province. His backpack is placed on his lap. He is busy in conversation with the passenger seated next to him. Footage from a camera inside the bus shows the backpack suddenly bursting into flames, shocking the other passengers on the bus.



The explosion is quite large, with flames shooting all the way up to the ceiling.



The man struggles to untangle himself from his backpack and throws it to the aisle between the seats. As other passengers fan away the smoke, the stunned man gets up and picks up his bag and walks out of the frame. Shanghaiist reports he threw the bag out of the bus - where it continued to shoot sparks - and says a power bank inside the man's backpack exploded, causing the small fire.



Fortunately, neither the man nor any of the passengers on the bus were injured as a result of the frightening blast - which, according to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, took place on May 30.



Watch shocking CCTV footage of the explosion below:







Last week, a



Click for more





The shocking moment an external battery pack exploded in a man's bag was caught on CCTV. Fortunately, the man miraculously managed to escape any serious injury.Surveillance footage shows the man seated inside a bus in the city of Guangzhou, located in China's Guangdong province. His backpack is placed on his lap. He is busy in conversation with the passenger seated next to him. Footage from a camera inside the bus shows the backpack suddenly bursting into flames, shocking the other passengers on the bus.The explosion is quite large, with flames shooting all the way up to the ceiling.The man struggles to untangle himself from his backpack and throws it to the aisle between the seats. As other passengers fan away the smoke, the stunned man gets up and picks up his bag and walks out of the frame. Shanghaiist reports he threw the bag out of the bus - where it continued to shoot sparks - and says a power bank inside the man's backpack exploded, causing the small fire.Fortunately, neither the man nor any of the passengers on the bus were injured as a result of the frightening blast - which, according to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, took place on May 30.Last week, a phone exploded in a man's pocket while he was at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bhandup area . The phone was in his shirt's front pocket. News agency ANI reported that the man was admitted to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the explosion.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter