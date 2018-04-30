China Man Body Slams Child Who Kicked Him. He Blames Work Stress

According to Shanghaiist, the incident took place in a public bus in Suining, Sichuan province on April 27 when the boy was travelling back home from school alone. The video, recorded on the bus' surveillance camera, shows the child purposely kicking the man sitting across him.
As the child turns away, the man grabs him by his collar, lifts him in the air and slams him to the bus floor. He is even seen stomping on his head multiple times as a passenger tries to intervene. Soon other passengers are seen talking to the man as the child tries to get up, unsuccessfully, from the floor.
The man, identified by his last name Guo, was placed in detention for 15 days by the police. He also apologized to the boy and his parents, explaining that work place stress incited him to behave in that manner. The man reportedly said that he had offered his seat to the child but instead got kicked by him which made him snap.
Comments
Just a few days ago, a video of a girl, tied onto the back of a motorcycle, also went viral. The girl had refused to go to school so her father tied her to his bike to make sure she made it to class. While the video left netizens shocked, the father was left with only a warning from police.
