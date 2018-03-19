Malfunctioning ATM Spat Out Hundreds Of Notes. Jackpot For One Couple This is the closest we'll ever come to money raining from the sky

Cash flying out of a malfunctioning ATM from China's Ningbo city in Zhejiang province



An ATM in China randomly spat out hundreds of notes in barely two seconds because of a malfunction. The ATM suffered a glitch on March 6 in Ningbo city in China's Zhejiang province and the moment was caught on the ATM booth's surveillance camera. The footage shows currency notes flying out of the cash dispenser within just a few seconds. According to CGTN, the ATM mistakenly dispensed currency notes worth 3,000 Yuan (approximately $500). It's unclear what prompted the glitch, however.



The dispensed cash, lying on the floor, was spotted by two passers-by who quickly grabbed all the moolah and disappeared, unaware they were being captured on camera.



Although they didn't look up directly at the camera, police managed to identify the two and "persuaded" them to return the cash, reported CGTN. Sad.



Watch the footage:







The startling footage has prompted an interesting discussion in the comments thread on if the couple should have taken the money.



"Can't blame the finders for the ATM mistake," comments one person. "Finders keepers! Basically no different if found lying on the ground or in some toilet etc," adds another.



"I agree if you found the money "on the ground or in some toilet etc" but if you found the money in the ATM area you shouldn't be keeping it. It's because ATM area is NOT a public place," responds a third person on YouTube. "In some countries, it is a crime to keep money found inside the ATM area. First, you know the money does not belong to you. Second, the money is in the vicinity of the bank," explains another.



It may never rain money from the sky but you might find yourself near a glitchy ATM. What would you have done if you were in the couple's place? Let us know in the comments section below.



