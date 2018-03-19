Malfunctioning ATM Spat Out Hundreds Of Notes. Jackpot For One Couple

An ATM in China randomly spat out hundreds of notes in barely two seconds because of a malfunction. The ATM suffered a glitch on March 6 in Ningbo city in China's Zhejiang province and the moment was caught on the ATM booth's surveillance camera. The footage shows currency notes flying out of the cash dispenser within just a few seconds. According to CGTN, the ATM mistakenly dispensed currency notes worth 3,000 Yuan (approximately $500). It's unclear what prompted the glitch, however.
The dispensed cash, lying on the floor, was spotted by two passers-by who quickly grabbed all the moolah and disappeared, unaware they were being captured on camera.
Although they didn't look up directly at the camera, police managed to identify the two and "persuaded" them to return the cash, reported CGTN. Sad.
Watch the footage:
The startling footage has prompted an interesting discussion in the comments thread on if the couple should have taken the money.
"Can't blame the finders for the ATM mistake," comments one person. "Finders keepers! Basically no different if found lying on the ground or in some toilet etc," adds another.
It may never rain money from the sky but you might find yourself near a glitchy ATM. What would you have done if you were in the couple's place? Let us know in the comments section below.
