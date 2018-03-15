Gold, Platinum Bars Spill Across Russian Runway As Plane Door Flies Open

According to Tass, an An-12 cargo plane operated by the airline Nimbus carrying about nine tonnes of precious metals lost at least third of its cargo during takeoff from the Yakutsk airport.
Damage to the plane's cargo hatch and possibly strong winds caused it to fly open. Some reports suggest the staff who prepared the plane for takeoff may be to blame for the glitch.
The plane made an emergency landing at a village 12 kilometers from Yakutsk.
And while all the crew members on-board the flight were safe, the same could not be said of its priceless contents.
Eyewitnesses say they saw the gold, platinum and diamonds sparkling in the snow.
Local authorities immediately sealed the runway and began a search to recover the precious metals, reports The Moscow Times.
Comments
Wonder who will get their hands on the rest of the sparklers and precious metal ingots.
