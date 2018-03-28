Car Hits Child Crossing The Street. Mother Was Busy On Her Phone

The surveillance footage has gone viral on Chinese social media, prompting a barrage of criticism of the child's mother, who appeared distracted by her phone. The website Shanghaiist even called her "another strong contender for worst mom of the year."
Watch the video below:
(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for some viewers.)
On Shanghaiist's Facebook page, some were quick to place equal blame the vehicle's driver.
"I think the driver should be more accused than the mom, because the kid is on crosswalk but the driver does not make his or her car slow down," noted one person. "Although the mom is to blame but the driver is the one who drives carelessly come on, those white lines means what? Poor kid!" commented another.
Sadly, this isn't the first such instance of its kind to occur in China.
Last year, a child following his mother across the street was run over by a van. His family only realised what had happened once he emerged from under the vehicle.
According to the World Health Organization, over 10,000 children die annually in road accidents in China.
