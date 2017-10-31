Boy Gets Head Stuck In Railing, Father Trolled For Filming Rescue

The incident was reported from China's Putian city last week

The incident was reported from China's Putian city last week

While playing in the balcony, a four-year-old boy in China got his head stuck between a metal railing. His helpless cries got the attention of his father who called the fire department for help. But what the father did after the firefighters arrived has angered many on social media.

One would assume, as firefighters tried to rescue his child, the father would be comforting his child. But instead, the father was filmed doing something else - taking photos. While firefighters figured out how to free the child without causing any harm, the father sat right beside him with his cell phone in hand, taking pictures and shooting video of the poor young boy.

The incident was reported in southeast China's Fujian province last week.

On Weibo, social media users slammed the father for being irresponsible, saying he was more concerned about recording the rescue for posterity (and perhaps, social media) rather than being there to comfort his child.
 
However, when the child was eventually freed after half an hour, the father finally let go of his mobile phone and held on to the visibly distressed child, as seen in the video.

