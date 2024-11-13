Children's Day 2024: Why It's Called 'Bal Diwas'?

Children's Day acknowledges children as they are the future of the county.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was known for his deep affection towards children. The day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' because it appreciates and acknowledges children as they are the future of the county.

History of 'Bal Diwas'

In 1925, a proposal was presented to celebrate Children's Day in the World Conference for Child Welfare. Since then, Children's Day started being celebrated from June 1, 1950. Since Jawaharlal Nehru, who was adorably referred to as 'Chacha Nehru' by children, was a great advocate for children's rights, India decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day or Bal Diwas.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). His vision and commitment to young minds' development were instrumental in shaping post-Independence India.

Nehru believed that children were the future of the nation and the foundation of a progressive society. He saw education as the cornerstone for India's growth and often stated that children should be nurtured, respected, and given every opportunity to realise their potential. Throughout his life, he emphasised education, creating schools and institutions to offer equal learning opportunities. Nehru had envisioned a premier healthcare and educational institutes, which led to the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Initially, India celebrated Children's Day on November 20, aligning with Universal Children's Day as designated by the United Nations. However, after Nehru's death in 1964, India moved its Children's Day observance to November 14 to honour his legacy and ideals.

By celebrating Children's Day as Bal Diwas, India reinforced the cultural and emotional significance of the day, making it a uniquely Indian celebration rooted in national pride and values.

How schools celebrate Children's Day

On Bal Diwas, schools and communities across India organise special activities, events, and programmes to celebrate childhood and recognise the importance of youth in society. The day is filled with events like cultural performances, storytelling, drawing competitions and sports. Educators often take this opportunity to encourage children to explore their creativity and voice their dreams and ambitions. These celebrations not only entertain but also educate children about Nehru's contributions to their lives and the importance of education and equality.