Children's Day 2024: Know Date, History And Importance Of Celebrating Jawaharlal Nehru's Birthday As Bal Diwas

Children's day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' in India.

Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated annually on November 14 in India. The day is celebrated to appreciate and acknowledge children as they are the future of the county. This date also marks the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the nation Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Known for his affection towards children, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children are the true wealth of the nation. He often referred to them as "the most precious resource" of the country. So, his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day to affirm the commitment of the nation towards the betterment of the lives of its young citizens.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889 in Allahabad, India. He was a great advocate for children's rights and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all. He considered every child as the future of the country and appreciated them to the fullest. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow," Nehru said in one of his famous speeches.

It is because of his love for children that Jawaharlal Nehru is also commonly known as 'Chacha Nehru' among kids. He not only loved children but also believed in providing them with proper resources for their growth. He was concerned about the development of the educational system in the country. Therefore, he oversaw the establishment of some of the most eminent educational institutions in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Why is Children's Day celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday?

Previously, Children's Day was celebrated in India on November 20 - the day 'World Children's Day' is celebrated globally by the United Nations. However, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1964, the parliament issued a resolution to establish his birthday as the official Children's Day in the country. Since then, India celebrates Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India. The day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' in the country.

Children's Day Celebrations

To commemorate this day, children are showered with a lot of love, gifts and pampering. Schools across the country organise special events and programs for the children who are also showered with gifts that consist of eatables, books and cards. They also conduct games, debates, seminars, dance, music, essay, speech and painting competitions.