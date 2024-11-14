Children's Day 2024: How Schools Celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru's Birthday

Teachers also come up with innovative ways to surprise students.

In India, schools across the country enthusiastically celebrate Children's Day on November 14 in honour of our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday. Known as "Chacha Nehru" for his deep affection for children, Nehru's legacy has inspired schools to make this day a joyful experience focused on celebrating the unique qualities of each child. School programmes range from performances and fun activities to educational talks that emphasise the importance of child rights and holistic growth.

In some schools, Children's Day celebrations usually start with morning assembly where teachers share Nehru's inspiring vision for India's youth. School also organise various skits, dances and songs that reflect their talents and celebrate childhood. Cultural programs are a significant part of the celebrations, allowing children to participate in fancy dress competitions, storytelling and poetry recitations.

Also Read | Children's Day 2024: Why It's Called 'Bal Diwas'?

Besides performances, games and sports activities are also organized to give children a break from academic routines and promote physical fitness. Some schools create a carnival-like atmosphere with games, stalls and other recreational activities where children can win prizes and indulge in treats. This lively environment encourages a spirit of play, team building and enjoyment among students, embodying Nehru's belief that childhood should be filled with happiness and exploration.

Teachers also come up with innovative ways to surprise students with entertaining acts or hosting quizzes and interactive sessions to make learning enjoyable. In some schools, they switch roles to give students a fresh experience.

In addition to games and performances, schools utilise Children's Day to educate students on child rights, health and well-being, aiming to inspire a sense of responsibility and awareness. Discussions may include topics like good health practices, personal safety and environmental stewardship, underscoring that celebrating children also means caring for their future.

Children's Day in schools across India is not only about fun but also about creating lasting memories and learning experiences.