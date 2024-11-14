Children's Day 2024: 10 Inspiring Quotes By Jawaharlal Nehru To Celebrate Bal Diwas

Children's day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' in India.

Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated annually on November 14 in India. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his love for children. He believed that children are the true wealth of the nation and often referred to them as "the most precious resource" of the country. It was because of his love for children that he was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' by kids.

Now, as we celebrate Children's Day today, here are 10 inspiring quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru:

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow"

"Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul"

"Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is also a state of mind. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people"

"We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open"

"Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will"

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow"

"Politics and religion are obsolete. The time has come for science and spirituality"

"Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves"

"The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all"

"Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system"

Notably, before Jawahar Lal Nehru's death, Bal Diwas was celebrated on November 20, coinciding with Universal Children's Day by the United Nations. After his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament to give him a befitting farewell and it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.

On this day, schools across the country organise special events and programs for the children who are also showered with gifts that consist of eatables, books and cards. They also conduct games, debates, seminars, dance, music, essay, speech and painting competitions.