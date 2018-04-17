Chick Adopted By Gay Vultures Released In The Wild

The zoo released two young vulture chicks along with 12 adults out in the wild in the Italian island of Sardinia, a press release said. One of the chicks was nurtured by the gay dads.
Here's a video of their first flight posted by the zoo:
The gay papas, last year, nursed the egg when no other vulture couple wanted to.
"We climbed up the rock to take a little peek and see what happens. Then we saw this little chick moving under these brave guys, and that was an unbelievable sight," the zookeeper had said then.
Although homosexuality is quite common in birds, a same sex couple hatching an egg together is rare, the zoo said last year.
The vultures were sheltered in a temporary aviary in Sardinia for months to acclimatize to the Mediterranean environment. During the initial days of their introduction to the wild, the vultures will be fed by zoo staff in a protected area.
