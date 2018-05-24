Chetan Bhagat Writes 581-Word Note Explaining Why He Won't Explain Things Anymore

"Whatever I have said, I won't explain it," he wrote.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 24, 2018 12:49 IST
81 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Chetan Bhagat Writes 581-Word Note Explaining Why He Won't Explain Things Anymore

Chetan Bhagat has written a "No More Explanations Policy (NMEP)"

Author Chetan Bhagat is now perhaps equally known for his active Twitter feed as he is for his bestsellers. The writer and columnist, whose political tweets often become fodder for Twitter debates as well as trolls, has now decided that he won't explain or defend his stance and opinions on social media anymore. In a 580-odd-word note posted on Facebook and Twitter about an hour ago, Mr Bhagat explained his "No More Explanations Policy".

"From now on, I have a NMEP - no more explanations policy. Whatever I have said, I won't explain it," he wrote.

Mr Bhagat prefaced this assertion by explaining that he is not aligned to any political party but is often accused of being so.

Comments
"...on social media, I will have NMEP, and that will lead for some to respect me more. So NMEP saves me time, gets me more respect and gives me more mental peace - it is great!" he concluded.

You can read the post below:
 
Many praised Mr Bhagat for his new policy. "Good job Chetan! Appreciate it. Live your life the way you want!" wrote one Facebook user.
 
However, there were also those who trolled him for it:
 
Mr Bhagat is often in the news for his tweets. In the past, he has been trolled for incorrect grammar in a Twitter poll. 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Chetan Bhagatno more explanations policyChetan Bhagat Twitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................