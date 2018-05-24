Chetan Bhagat Writes 581-Word Note Explaining Why He Won't Explain Things Anymore

"From now on, I have a NMEP - no more explanations policy. Whatever I have said, I won't explain it," he wrote.
Mr Bhagat prefaced this assertion by explaining that he is not aligned to any political party but is often accused of being so.
You can read the post below:
Introducing a No More Explanations Policy (NMEP). I will no longer explain what I said, here's why. So save your time and stop asking me to. If you do, you will be referred to this. pic.twitter.com/2HegrjtN1c- Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 24, 2018
Many praised Mr Bhagat for his new policy. "Good job Chetan! Appreciate it. Live your life the way you want!" wrote one Facebook user.
Well said @chetan_bhagat ur stand is welcome. I enjoy your views though may not agree always. Agreeing to disagree on some of ur views is politeness in my view and disagreeing on all ur views only means we are parallel lines & will never meet nor cross! https://t.co/H935CdvLjr- Srinivasa Venkatappa (@srinivasakv) May 24, 2018
However, there were also those who trolled him for it:
That's quite an explanation though! https://t.co/zXmVZGdG7v- Santanu Biswas (@aadharlinked) May 24, 2018
Sir you are explaining your No explaining policy. But True No one is answerable to any one for their views, Opinion & actions- Abhishek (@abhishekgite) May 24, 2018
Mr Bhagat is often in the news for his tweets. In the past, he has been trolled for incorrect grammar in a Twitter poll.
