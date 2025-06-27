On Pak Nobel Nomination For Trump, Chetan Bhagat's Liquor, Deaddiction Dig

Celebrated author Chetan Bhagat likened Pakistan's Nobel Prize nomination for US President Donald Trump to a liquor shop owner opening a de-addiction clinic.

Speaking at NDTV Creators Manchester, Mr Bhagat was asked if he wishes to receiver a Booker Prize for his literary works. "Trump is not getting the Peace Prize, I'm not getting the Booker Prize. He (Trump) has said he should have gotten it four to five times by now. I also feel the same (about getting a Booker Prize)," he said.

Pakistan's nomination Trump for the Nobel Prize is what Mr Bhagat said amuses him. "How can Pakistan nominate anyone for the Peace Prize? It is like a liquor shop opening a de-addiction clinic. I have not received any (Booker Prize) nomination yet from (Pakistan Army chief) Asim Munir type people. If it comes, then maybe I will get it," he joked.

During the chat, Mr Bhagat also supported Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh, who is in the middle of a raging controversy about the casting of Pakistani star Hania Aamir in his latest film Sardaar Ji 3. He said, "I love Diljit. he is one of the truly exceptionally talented individuals. I admire him. He sticks to his principles. He wanted to be in Bollywood, but he didn't cut his hair... He still became a star. It's not a joke, anyone can get tempted. His music, his concerts, his reels are hilarious."

The 2 States author said that a film does not belong to just an actor, but the hundreds of people that work on it. "Even if you have an issue with Diljit, penalising those people is not fair, so much money has gone into it. Banning a film is too much. You don't like the film, don't watch it. The calls for his boycott are highly unfair," he said.

Speaking to NDTV on the sidelines of the event, the author was asked about his opinion on the most overrated book. "I'm thinking... It's mine. If I say someone else's, I'll get beaten up," he quipped.