Chef's Video Of Chocolate Dartboard Takes Internet By Storm With 7 Million Views

On social media, there are tons of incredible videos that are viewed thousands of times. From tattoo art to unique cakes, people have posted several such videos on Instagram and other platforms.

Now, a video is gaining traction on social media which shows a dartboard made up of chocolate. Yes, you read that right. It has been posted on Instagram by Amaury Guichon, a pastry chef, who keeps treating his followers to tasty treats with unique twists.

“The Dartboard! Delicious Pistachio & Raspberry cake in disguise, you get to eat the slice your dart lands on,” Mr Guichon has said in his post.

In the now-viral video, Mr Guichon can be seen making different parts of the dartboard with chocolate and assembling them one after another. In the video's ending, he throws a dart at the board and eats the part where it strikes.

The video has received over 7 million views and more than 6.3 lakh likes in just one day. Social media users have praised Mr Guichon's creation.

“I see what you did there I thought that dart actually went in for a minute,” wrote a user.

One amazed user said he can't believe Mr Guichon is human. “AINT no way he does everything so perfectly... I need to see some bloopers to prove this man is human.”

Mr Guichon has created numerous beautiful creations which went viral on social media. Last month, he posted the video of giraffe made of chocolate. “Chocolate Giraffe! This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet,” the pastry artist said in the caption.

The video made the internet crazy and received over 123 million views and more than 9 million likes on Instagram.

