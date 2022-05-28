'Incredible': Chef's 8-Feet-Tall Chocolate Giraffe Wins Internet

Pastry artist Amaury Guichon makes 8-feet tall giraffe creation with chocolate.

A video is gaining traction on social media which shows an over eight-feet-tall statue of giraffe made of chocolate. Yes, you read that right. It is the specialty of pastry artist Amaury Guichon, who keeps posting videos of his artwork on social media.

The giraffe video, shared by Mr Guichon on Instagram on May 16, has a caption: “Chocolate Giraffe! This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet.”

Also Read | Fossils Of "Dragon Of Death" Unearthed In Argentina: Report

In the viral video, Mr Guichon is seen making different parts of the animal with chocolate first then assembling them together and giving a great finish to the creation.

The video has garnered over 70.9 million views and more than 5.9 million likes on Instagram.

Mr Guichon and his creation has received numerous appraisals on social media and users have flooded the comment section with compliments.

“Need a giant tree next to it so it can have a lil' snack,” wrote a user.

Also Read | "Life Was Good When...": Internet Respond To Zomato's Post

Giving an unbelievable reaction, a second user commented, “Are you for real! Next level Amaury!”

“Omg! Incredible,” another user wrote.

Mr Guichon has been making great creations with chocolate. His videos frequently go viral on social media. He is a chef known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces.