Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat For Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Lasting nine days, the Hindu festival of Navratri is set to get underway on Sunday (March 30) with each day dedicated to a unique form of Goddess Durga. The first day kicks off with devotees across the country and abroad participating in Navratri Ghatasthapana, also known as Navratri Kalash Sthapana (placing the sacred pot).

Significance of Kalash Sthapana

Kalash Sthapana stands for the establishment of sacred space for the divine energy of Goddess Durga. To invite the blessings of fortune, health and spiritual growth, the area is purified and cleaned to establish a connection with the higher power.

Performing the Kalash Sthapana ritual with devotion and during the right auspicious time is critical for the success of the entire endeavour.

Date: March 30, 2025

Morning Muhurat : 6:13 am to 10:22 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:01 pm to 12:50 pm

Devotees observe a range of rituals during Chaitra Navratri, including fasting, prayer, meditation and attending elaborate ceremonies at temples dedicated to Goddess Durga. Similarly, there is a dedicated code for setting up the Kalash in the home to ensure Goddess Durga blesses the family.

As per religious leaders, the puja area should be kept clean and a red cloth placed on a wooden platform, also called chowki.

Afterwards, nine types of grains are placed on the same cloth where the kalash is set up. Turmeric, vermilion, and five mango leaves are added to the Kalash which contains water, signifying purity and divine energy. Barley seeds are sown in a clay pot placed in front of the Kalash. It is believed that barley was the first crop to be harvested at the beginning of creation, making it a symbol of a complete harvest.

Place Kalash before Goddess Durga's idol/image.

Light an Akhanda Deep (eternal lamp) near Kalash.

Chant mantras to invoke Goddess Durga's presence.

What is Chaitra Navratri?

Chaitra Navratri, specifically observed in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra (March-April), holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, righteousness over wickedness and knowledge over ignorance.

Each day is associated with the worship of a different form of the Goddess, known as Navadurga, symbolising various virtues and aspects of feminine energy.

March 30, 2025 - Pratipada (Ghatasthapana & Shailputri Puja)

March 31, 2025 - Dwitiya (Brahmacharini Puja)

April 1, 2025 - Tritiya (Chandraghanta Puja)

April 2, 2025 - Chaturthi (Kushmanda Puja)

April 3, 2025 - Panchami (Skandamata Puja)

April 4, 2025 - Shashti (Katyayani Puja)

April 5, 2025 - Saptami (Kalaratri Puja)

April 6, 2025 - Ashtami (Mahagauri Puja & Kanya Pujan)

April 7, 2025 - Navami (Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami)