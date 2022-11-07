'Chai Ice cream' Is The New Bizarre Combination That Is Making The Internet Cringe

The video has amassed more than 8 lakh views

The Fusion food trend has gained momentum over the years. When it comes to food pairings, there is no dearth of creativity on the Internet. So many netizens have their own set of bizarre, yet interesting, food combinations that they swear by. One culinary enthusiast decided to take a step further in the fusion world and mixed chai and ice cream to get a dessert that is beyond our imagination.

Chai-flavoured ice cream roll is the new bizarre food combination going viral on the internet. The video posted on Facebook by Mi_nashikkar, shows a vendor pouring a hot cup of chai on an ice pan. He adds milk and chocolate syrup to it. Moments later, the vendor works his magic by cutting through the mixture and creating the ice cream roll. he scrapes out the ice cream rolls and adds a topping of chocolate syrup.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted online, the video has amassed more than 8 lakh views and thousands of comments.

Ice cream roll, also known as stir-fried ice cream, is a sweet delicacy from Thailand. This desi ice cream twist on a Thai dessert is as fusion as any dish can be! However, the Indian audience was not impressed by this unique delicacy. In response to 'chai ice cream,' they criticised the need to combine too many flavours in one dish.

One viewer was so offended after seeing this ice cream that he commented, "Highly offensive." Another person commented in agony, "Vimal and rajnigandha ice cream bhi bana hi do ab." (Please make Vimal and Rajnigandha ice cream as well).

The third user wrote, "Still forgot to add Amul butter and cheese Paratha." The fourth user called the weird combination, "Chaiicream.

