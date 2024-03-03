CEO's Email Response To Employee's Resignation Letter Sparks Outrage On Internet

The screenshot of the email sent by the CEO has gone viral

A CEO's recent email response to an employee's resignation letter has gone viral, sparking outrage and criticism online. The email shared on Reddit has been met with widespread condemnation for its perceived lack of empathy and professionalism. Recently, a Reddit user 6rynn shared that they quit their job after their CEO became "verbally abusive" in the past month.

In a lengthy caption, the user wrote, "For the past year I worked at a company with a CEO who is extremely verbally abusive to all of her employees. She had insulted me to my face before, but I felt like the job was a good opportunity so I put up with these occurrences for a year."

The Reddit user further shared that the CEO had stopped coming into the office and became more bold, aggressive over the phone. The user wrote, "Her temper became much worse in the past month and she began cussing me out."

The user decided to quit after "4 full days of being cussed out by the CEO of my former company". The user shared they stopped the CEO in the middle of insulting and swearing at her, and they verbally resigned. "I told her I refused to be spoken to that way. She told me over the phone to get out, so I happily did.

After I left, she called my coworkers and told them all to block me and never speak to me again. There is to be no communication with me. She also said that she "hoped that [I] was crying and upset when [I] left"," they wrote.

The user shared that in their resignation they mentioned that they are resigning due to the CEO's frequent violations of HR Policy.

"I sent it to the General Counsel, my supervisor, and the CEO over email. She was the one to respond. This was her entire email to me, the only response I got. Barely two paragraphs and zero grammar. I blocked out names and inserted titles. This is the entire response. It speaks for itself imo," they wrote on Reddit.

See the post here:

The Reddit post was shared a day ago and since then it has accumulated more than 14,000 upvotes. Several internet users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

A user wrote, "She gave you her PTO? She owns the company. She can take off whenever she wants. It's not like the owner is going to deny her a PTO request. "I also gave you the air in the office to breathe! I can't believe you are so ungrateful. Most bosses would only give you nitrogen and make you pay for your oxygen! I gave you both, you ingrate!"

Another user commented, " Classic narc move. Everything they ever do for you is just leverage, including the basic minimum of treating you like a human or just not treating you like trash. They are awarded zero points."

"I don't know who needs to read this but PTO is an agreement between an employee and an employer. The employer can "gift" as many PTOs as they want, and do not require PTO days to stop showing up to work if they want to. It's their company. This person did not give you her PTO. You just got extra PTO days," the third user commented.