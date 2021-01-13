Celebrity Food Diaries: From Deepika's Comfort Food To Alia's French Fry Fix

From Deepika to Alia, here are the dishes that celebrities swear by.

When it comes to enjoying good food, celebrities - they are just like us. Over the last few days, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to speak of their love for food. As Sonam Kapoor put it: "Sometimes, you just need to take yourself out on a date and indulge in some carbs. It's self-care at its finest!" The Neerja actor, who is currently in London, managed to indulge in some delicious food at one of her favourite restaurants right before the UK went under Tier 4 lockdown.

Last week, she shared a series of photographs from her outing to Chucks where she can be seen enjoying what looks like a delicious pasta dish.



While Sonam Kapoor's glamorous outing was all about fancy food and fabulous dressing, self-confessed foodie Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday evening, shared an Instagram video revealing her favourite comfort food. "I think my go to comfort food is homemade South Indian food," Deepika says in the video, adding that she loves rasam rice.

Her co-star Ananya Panday, with whom she will star in Shakun Batra's untitled film, revealed her favourite comfort food in the comments section. "Your house South Indian food is my comfort food also. Yum to another level." Parineeti Chopra also revealed the food item she loves - pizza.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher - who recently received a hamper of homemade goodies from Parineeti Chopra - had another feast in store. This morning, he shared a video of a Rajasthani spread that the Birlas sent over. The video shows 12 dishes that Kumar Mangalam Birla and family sent over and it might just make your mouth water. "Thank you #TheBirlas for sending me such delicious and authentic #RajasthaniFood," wrote Anupam Kher.

If you think that French fries are the answer to life's problems, you're in good company because Alia Bhatt agrees. Last night, the Raazi actor took to Instagram to share a sentiment that many found relatable. "Nothing a french fry can't fix," she wrote while posting a picture which shows her posing with one.

And Ileana D'Cruz shared another relatable problem - the difficulty in resisting good food when you are trying to stay fit. The Rustom actor shared two pics of the Portuguese bread her mother baked.

Which post from these celebrity food diaries made your mouth water? Let us know using the comments section.