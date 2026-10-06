CCTV On Screens, 7-Day Week, 2 AM Shifts: Worker Quits Toxic Job After Months Of Surveillance

A Reddit user has shared a detailed account of his exit from what he calls the most toxic workplace he has ever experienced, and his story has quickly gained attention online. The user, who posted under the name Such_Cauliflower_937 on the page ToxicWorkplace, says he joined the job expecting a normal corporate role but instead found himself in an environment of extreme control and mistrust.

He claims his boss used high-definition CCTV cameras to zoom in on employees' screens in real time, read chats, and monitor their work. He also alleges that staff were forced to work seven days a week with no weekends, holidays or leave, and were made to stay until 2 am. According to the post, latecomers were punished by being made to stand outside the office, and evening hours were spent on the balcony while the boss criticised absent colleagues.

After months of burnout, the employee wrote a resignation email listing every instance of what he describes as toxic behaviour and sent it to the entire team. The next morning, he arrived early, collected his belongings while his boss was still asleep and left without a confrontation. He describes the exit as his final escape from a corporate prison.

The Reddit post drew a flood of reactions. One person asked, "Did he call you or reply to your resignation letter? I want to know the updates." The original poster replied, "Nope, he didn't. His ego is bigger than anyone."

Another user expressed support, writing, "I hope karma gets this monster big time. Call him out in public. Go to the media. I am doing the same with a toxic narcissist in my department. Enough of this inhumanity, these sins that cry out to heaven for vengeance."

A third commenter offered words of encouragement, saying, "I'm glad you got out. There are better things ahead." The responses largely reflected sympathy for the employee and criticism of the workplace culture described in the post.



(Disclaimer: This story is based on a Reddit post and the reactions it received online. NDTV has not independently verified the claims made in the post or the comments shared by users.)