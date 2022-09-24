Caught On Camera: Deer Jumps Over Moving Car While Crossing Road

The Michigan State Police shared this video on their Twitter handle

A video of a driver's close call with a deer was caught on the Michigan State Police cruiser's dashboard camera. The video shows three deer sprinting across a road at night and a narrow escape for a driver driving in front of the police cruiser. The video shared by the Michigan State Police Fifth District shows how a deer pulled an acrobatic stunt to save itself from a collision.

The Michigan State Police handle along with the video wrote a lengthy caption telling followers how to avoid deer while driving. Fall has arrived, with that comes the infamous increase of Deer crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact. Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don't swerve."

Check out the video here:

#DeerLeapsOverCar

Fall has arrived,🍁with that comes the infamous increase of 🦌crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact.



Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don't swerve. pic.twitter.com/5NtQ6KBe5o — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) September 22, 2022

The incident took place at Lakeshore Dr. in St.Joseph, the department said in another tweet. Posted on September 22, the video has amassed 2,845 views, 96 likes and 33 retweets.

Social media users were disappointed that the other driver did not even hit the brakes. A user said, "Dude in front of the State police didn't even hit his breaks?." Other users were impressed with the deer leaping over the car. "That was a mighty impressive leap by the Deer jumping the car, the other Deer crossing the road was probably thinking 'Geez what a showoff'," wrote a user.

"We are not gonna talk about how that deer just hurdled the car," the third wrote.