Video Of Car Sinking In Lake On Live Television Goes Viral

The clip of the incident was shared on social media by football writer Brian Floyd.

Live television and reporting outdoors can be quite a daunting task, given that there are a variety of factors that can go wrong. This time around, a reporter in Illinois was hit by a car. In the vehicle's defence, it can be seen silently sliding off the boat launch, into Lake Springfield as the reporter was filming a live shot.

The clip of the incident, which took place on July 29, was shared on social media by football writer Brian Floyd and soon went viral.

In it, the reporter who has been identified to beJakob Emerson from WICS NewsChannel20 can be seen talking about the construction of a lake that has become a bone of contention in the area. Even as he does this, the vehicle has been seen slipping into the reservoir behind it. Mr Emerson immediately asks the cameraperson to focus on the sinking vehicle instead. Few people can be seen standing on a boat next to the sinking car, watching it be sucked into the water rather helplessly.

Watch the video here:

In less than four hours, the clip has been viewed over 136,000 times. Several users had a lot to say about the incident.

Reacting to the clip, one user said cheekily, “Another episode of ‘without a trace'.”

Another episode of “Without a Trace.” — Koba 3263827 ???? (@SalemBinx) August 4, 2021

Another said, “See, the problem was he backed up too far.”

See, the problem was he backed up too far. — Surprised Face Guy (@SurprisedFace) August 4, 2021

One user said that the reporter has a bright future ahead as he knew what to focus on.

That young man has impeccable journalistic instincts. I see a bright career ahead. — Keith Gordon (@kfgordon3) August 4, 2021

“I love his little high pitched gasp when he first sees the sinking truck,” read one comment.

I love his little high pitched gasp when he first sees the sinking truck! — Tom Serritella (@TomS0619) August 4, 2021

“Just put it in rice,” joked another at the state of the car.

just put it in rice https://t.co/VCScFUS7R2 — Gabinetto (@FromJohny) August 4, 2021

Some users were concerned about the people, if any, in the vehicle.

Did the driver make it out? — The Mean Progressive ™ (@MeanProgress) August 4, 2021

Here are some of the other reactions.

A great Ad against silently moving vehicles ???????????? https://t.co/8yWGeQOUDD — Feminista???? (@La_Femme_Nista) August 4, 2021

Not a good day at the lake. https://t.co/q6lNC9ZTPp — Debra Daingerfield (@DebraDaingerfi1) August 4, 2021

However, according to ABC 20, the vehicle was empty as the owner was taking a boat onto the lake with a woman and a boy when the incident occurred.

The Sangamon County Rescue Squad confirmed it on Facebook and said, “Last night, SCRS responded to Spaulding Dam boat launch at Lake Springfield to assist with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. No injuries were reported with this incident.”

<br />