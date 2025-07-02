UP Minister Gets Beacon Fitted Car, He Calls Cops To Issue Challan

While people try to escape or waive off their challans, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun has done the opposite. He called up the police commissioner and asked for a challan.

The incident took place on Monday (June 30) when the minister was given a government-assigned Innova car during his visit to Varanasi as per protocol. However, the car was fitted with unauthorised beacon lights. Instead of ignoring the violation, Mr Arun refused to travel in the car.

He then called the Varanasi Police Commissioner and urged him to issue a challan against the vehicle.

"There is no provision to install the blue beacon on the car. Despite the court's ban, many vehicles still have these beacons or stickers to show their influence. These officers are trying to gain influence, which they should avoid. Action needs to be taken against such people," Mr Arun told NDTV.

The minister also wrote a letter to the Varanasi Police Commissioner, Mohit Agarwal, informing them of the violation.

"Please be informed that on the occasion of my arrival in Varanasi on June 30, a vehicle was arranged for my use. Since the vehicle was fitted with an unauthorised light, I did not use it. Please ensure that a challan is issued against this vehicle for violating the rules by using an unauthorised beacon," he said, attaching the vehicle details and a photo.

Mr Arun, the minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, was travelling to Varanasi to attend a Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes dignity conference. He also attended a meeting at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The minister is a former IPS officer. His father has served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of UP.