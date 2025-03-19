Violating Traffic Rules Now Attracts Heftier Fines: Here's New Motor Vehicles Act Update

Image For Representation
Starting March 1, 2025, reckless driving in the country will come at a much heavier cost-literally. The government has announced a significant hike in traffic fines in an effort to curb road accidents and instill stricter discipline among motorists. The revised fines target serious violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding, signal jumping, and riding without a helmet, with some offenses now carrying the risk of imprisonment and license suspension. For repeat offenders, the penalties are even more severe. If you've been taking traffic rules lightly, now's the time to rethink-because breaking the law is about to burn a serious hole in your pocket.
Major Traffic Fine Increases
1. Drunken DrivingPreviously, drunken driving carried a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. Under the new amendment, violators will face a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or 6 months in prison for the first offense. Repeat offenders will have to pay Rs 15,000 and may face up to 2 years in prison.
2. Riding Without a HelmetA fine that once stood at just Rs 100 will now cost riders Rs 1,000, along with license suspension for three months.
3. Seat Belt ViolationsDrivers failing to fasten their seat belts will now have to pay Rs 1,000, compared to the previous fine of just Rs 100.
4. Mobile Phone Use While DrivingUsing a mobile phone while driving, a leading cause of distracted driving accidents will now attract a fine of Rs 5,000, up from the previous Rs 500.
5. Driving Without a Valid LicenseIf caught without a valid driving license, motorists will now have to shell out Rs 5,000, a significant increase from the earlier Rs 500.
6. Triple Riding on Two-WheelersThe fine for triple riding on a bike has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, highlighting stricter enforcement against overcrowding on two-wheelers.
7. Driving Without Valid InsuranceThe penalty for driving an uninsured vehicle has jumped from Rs 200-Rs 400 to Rs 2,000 and can include 3 months of imprisonment and community service. If repeated, the fine doubles to Rs 4,000.
8. Absence of a Valid Pollution CertificateEarlier fined at Rs 1,000, driving without a valid pollution certificate will now cost Rs 10,000, along with a possible 6-month prison sentence and community service.
9. Dangerous Driving and OverspeedingReckless driving now comes with a fine of Rs 5,000, making it more expensive to flout safety norms. Similarly, racing or overspeeding on public roads will also invite a Rs 5,000 fine.
10. Blocking Emergency VehiclesFailing to make way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances will now cost violators Rs 10,000, a sharp increase from the previous Rs 100 fine.
11. Overloading of VehiclesTruck and commercial vehicle operators need to take note-overloading fines have surged from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000.
12. Jumping Traffic SignalsRunning a red light now attracts a Rs 5,000 fine, instead of the earlier Rs 500.
13. Juvenile Offences (Under 18 Years)For offences committed by juveniles, the penalty has become much more severe. Instead of a Rs 2,500 fine, there is now a Rs 25,000 fine, three years of imprisonment, cancellation of vehicle registration for a year, and ineligibility for a driving license until the age of 25.
A Necessary Move for Road SafetyWith road accidents on the rise, these tougher penalties aim to reduce violations and encourage safer driving practices. While some may view the new fines as steep, they serve as a strong deterrent against reckless behavior on the roads.
