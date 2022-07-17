Caught Drink Driving In Punjab? Punishment Includes Blood Donation

All traffic offences carry some monetary fine and suspension of license for 3 months. (file)

Exceeding the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Punjab will now attract community service at a hospital or compulsory blood donation as punishment, in addition to monetary fines and temporary suspension of license, according to new traffic rules issued by the state's police today.

Monetary fines increase after the first offence but the community services will remain the same.

The first offence of exceeding a speed limit will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 and suspension of the offender's driver's license for three months. For drunk driving, the fine is Rs 5,000 in addition to the license suspension for the same duration.

For subsequent offences, overspeeding will attract Rs 2,000, again along with the suspension of license for three months, while drunk driving will attract a Rs 10,000 fine in addition to the suspension.

Offenders will also have to undertake a refresher course by the Transport Authority and teach at least 20 students from 9th to 12th classes for at least two hours in a nearby school for every offence. They will then be issued a certificate by a nodal officer which will be verified by authorities at the time of payment of fines.

In addition to this, the offenders will have to do community service for at least two hours in a nearby hospital or donate at least one unit of blood at a nearby blood bank.

All traffic offences carry some monetary fine and suspension of license for three months.

Monetary fines for other offences are:

Jumping the red light -- Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences, for using mobile phones while driving -- Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, carrying overload or persons in goods carriages -- Rs 20,000 and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne, and Rs 40,000 and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne, and riding more than two persons on two-wheeler vehicles -- Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.