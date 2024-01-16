Car Narrowly Avoids Collision With Incoming Train At Railway Crossing, Harrowing Video Stuns Internet

The video has gone viral and has amassed more than 1 lakh views on X.

Heart-stopping footage has emerged on social media showing a car having a near miss with a train after the four-wheeler jumped the rail crossing. In the video, a car with a Uttar Pradesh registration number can be seen horizontally parked between a moving train and a railway crossing gate in a very confined space.

Posted on X by a user named Saurabh, the caption of the video reads, "Now that's what we call a close escape. Also, A part of me wanted the train to give at least some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner."

However, NDTV could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Now that's what we call a close escape



Also, A part of me wanted the train to give atleast some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Please share the name of the railway station or your mobile number, or contact 9454402544 for necessary action."

Internet users reacted to the video and demanded police take strict action against the car owner.

A user wrote, "UP Police must take action against this car owner for risking the life of many..."

"RPF and local police should log complaints and actions should be taken," another user wrote on X.

"Also, this can be called stupidity," a third user wrote.