Car Crash Turns Into Crazy Love Story For Couple In China

A car accident in China that turned into an unexpected love story has caught the attention of social media users, according to a report in South China Morning Post. A 36-year-old man, identified only by his surname Li, was driving his car at high speed due to an emergency when he accidentally collided with a 23-year-old woman riding an electric bicycle. While the accident was rather nasty as it led to the unnamed woman sustaining a broken collarbone -- an entirely different ending came out of it.

Despite the injury, the woman reassured Li, who rushed to her aid and apologised, by saying: "No worries," even as she lay on the ground.

Moved by her forgiving nature, Li took it upon himself to ensure that the woman received proper medical attention. He regularly visited the hospital where she was admitted, offering support and companionship through the ordeal as they both exchanged personal stories. Meanwhile, the woman's parents also absolved Li of blame and did not demand compensation.

Three weeks after the accident, the woman confessed her love for Li, with the latter rejecting it, citing the nine-year age gap between the two. However, a few days later, Li agreed to go to watch a movie with her as it was the least he owed her for "knocking into her".

The innocuous meeting led to a series of dates as the couple got married earlier this month. The woman even rejected the Rs 22 lakh or 188,000-yuan bride price (a sum of money traditionally paid by a man to the bride's family in China) offered by Li, knowing he was in debt. Instead, she asked him to invest the money in his business.

Li said marriage was not in his life plan before he met her. He thanked his wife for her "bravery". Interestingly, Li's accident with his wife was the sixth he had in two months but since their first meeting, he had not run into another mishap.

Reacting to the news, social media users said it was a story straight out of a K-pop drama while others said it was fate that brought them together "despite the circumstances being quite unconventional".