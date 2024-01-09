Canadian Officials Warn Drivers Not To Let Moose Lick Their Cars

Moose is licking the salt of some parked cars.

Canadian officials are issuing a unique warning to drivers: don't let moose lick your car. The unusual plea stems from the moose's fondness for road salt, which splashes onto vehicles during the winter. Moose, naturally drawn to the mineral-rich treat, have been approaching cars to get their fix.

While the sight of a moose licking a car might be amusing, officials caution against encouraging this behavior. Moose habituated to being near cars pose a danger to themselves and drivers. Collisions between moose and vehicles are not uncommon, and a moose fixated on licking salt is less likely to be aware of its surroundings.

"It does sound very funny... It's OK to laugh at it, as long as people drive responsibly and do what's best for the wildlife," Parks Canada spokesperson Tracy McKay told CBC News.

Parks Canada puts out a warning every winter as moose venture down highways to fuel their salt intake.

"Unfortunately, this kind of puts (moose) at risk of being injured or killed if they get hit by a vehicle," she said.

"Parks Canada understands that seeing that wildlife is a real highlight for a lot of people, but we ask people not to stop... so that the moose can't get used to licking salt off of the cars," she said.

Having dedicated 25 years to moose research, Roy Rea, an assistant professor at the University of Northern British Columbia, focuses specifically on understanding the reasons behind moose proximity to transportation corridors.

"It just turns out that one of those reasons [moose] are there is because of the road salt that is applied in the winter to de-ice roads," he said.

Rea says the large creatures search for salt in the winter because they need a lot of sodium to maintain their bodily functions.