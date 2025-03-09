Advertisement
Canadian Man Runs 1,105 Km To Draw Giant Dancing Figure On Map. Internet Reacts

According to a now-viral post, he covered an impressive 1,105 kilometres over a year, carefully mapping each stride to bring his artistic vision to life.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Canadian Man Runs 1,105 Km To Draw Giant Dancing Figure On Map. Internet Reacts
The social media post has garnered nearly 12.7 million views

A man from Toronto, Canada, took running to a whole new level by combining fitness, technology, and art in a unique way. How? He meticulously planned his routes using a GPS tracking app to create a massive dancing figure. According to a now-viral post, he covered an impressive 1,105 kilometres over a year, carefully mapping each stride to bring his artistic vision to life.

The post, shared on X by user Out of Context Human Race, featured a caption that read, "A Toronto man ran 1,105 kilometers (687 miles) over a year, carefully planning his routes to form the shape of a dancing figure." The user also included a GIF displaying the animated figure on the map.

See the viral post here:

Since being shared, the social media post has garnered nearly 12.7 million views and a wave of reactions. While many were amazed by the anonymous runner's GPS-powered street art, others remained skeptical, suspecting the image was digitally altered.

One user remarked, "Man's out here running a whole year to make art while I can barely make it to my food bowl. Now that's what I call high dedication! Respect to the Toronto chad."

Another commented, "The dedication to do this is unmatched."

A third user added, "Now that is some serious commitment with a dash of fun sprinkled in."

However, not everyone was convinced. "When I saw it's a TikTok video, I knew it was edited. Good editing, btw," one user wrote.

"Almost had me, then he flipped his hat at :21, and it was disconnected from the original figure. That's when I knew it was fake," another pointed out.

Show full article
Comments

Canadian Man Runs 1, 105 Km, Viral Post
