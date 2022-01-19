Woman Takes Selfie On Top Of Sinking Car As People Rush To Rescue Her

A woman took a selfie on top of her sinking car in Canada.

A woman who crashed while driving on a frozen river in Canada has made international headlines for a bizarre reason - she found time to take a selfie even as her car sank in the icy water. The unnamed woman was photographed standing on top of her yellow car and taking pictures of herself as her vehicle continued to sink under the ice of the Rideau river in the suburb of Manotick on Sunday afternoon, reports the Daily Mail.

While locals in the area hurried to rescue her, the unfazed woman stood calmly on top of her fast-sinking car. A video shared online shows just the top of the car visible as people rushed to her aid with kayaks.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared a picture of the woman and wrote: "She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her."

She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m — Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022

The woman was rescued by locals in the area who pulled her to safety using a kayak. Ottawa Police praised the rescuers for their quick-thinking. "Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking," police tweeted.

This evening a car went through the ice in the south end of Ottawa. Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking. Another reminder that "No Ice Is Safe Ice". Please use extreme caution this winter season! pic.twitter.com/zpWdeyYzps — MDT Ottawa Police (@MDTOttawaPolice) January 16, 2022

According to the Canadian newspaper National Post, the driver was not injured in the incident. She refused to be assessed by paramedics who arrived at the scene after the rescue.

Police said she has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.