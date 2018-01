Can You Solve This Simple Puzzle As Well As A First Grader Did?

Take a look at the question and see if you can solve it.

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was "death" and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn't want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk - Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018

Before I finally revealed the "correct" answer to the riddle, to a largely unimpressed audience, I fielded other guesses that continued along a similarly existential vein. There was "NOT everything," "all stuff," "the end," and maybe my favorite, "nothingthing." - Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 3, 2018

I'm considering telling the kids tomorrow that a tweet about them went viral, and given their facility with the internets, I expect their response will be "sure but did it go SUPERviral" and "just how many retweets are we talking about here" and "can I go to the bathroom" - Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 4, 2018

