Can You Solve This Simple Puzzle As Well As A First Grader Did?

Twitter seems impressed with the child's answer

Offbeat | | Updated: January 04, 2018 19:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Can You Solve This Simple Puzzle As Well As A First Grader Did?

Take a look at the question and see if you can solve it.

We're just a few days into 2018 and already an interesting puzzle - and its solution given by a child - has left many on Twitter stunned. This isn't your regular mathematical problem or an optical illusion that requires you to 'find' something. It's a simple question based on word play and while it has a simple enough answer, a first grader's answer for it has made it all the more thought-provoking.

Comments
Close [X]
The puzzle has been posted on Twitter by Albany based teacher Bret Turner. He had asked his first grade students to answer the question when one kid's answer stumped him. Take a look at the question and see if you can solve it.
 
There you go. As the tweet says, the answer to the question is simply the letter 'E'. However, the first grader's answer - death - has left many impressed.

Here's what Mr Turner tweeted further.
 
The tweet, since being posted on January 3, has collected over 2.2 lakh 'likes' and more than 75,000 retweets - and still very much counting. Here's what Twitter feels about the whole thing.
 
What do you think about the answer? Tell us using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


Trending

puzzlequestionviral

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs India

................................ Advertisement ................................