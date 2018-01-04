Can You Solve This Simple Puzzle As Well As A First Grader Did?

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was "death" and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn't want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk- Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018
There you go. As the tweet says, the answer to the question is simply the letter 'E'. However, the first grader's answer - death - has left many impressed.
Here's what Mr Turner tweeted further.
Before I finally revealed the "correct" answer to the riddle, to a largely unimpressed audience, I fielded other guesses that continued along a similarly existential vein. There was "NOT everything," "all stuff," "the end," and maybe my favorite, "nothingthing."- Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 3, 2018
I'm considering telling the kids tomorrow that a tweet about them went viral, and given their facility with the internets, I expect their response will be "sure but did it go SUPERviral" and "just how many retweets are we talking about here" and "can I go to the bathroom"- Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 4, 2018
The tweet, since being posted on January 3, has collected over 2.2 lakh 'likes' and more than 75,000 retweets - and still very much counting. Here's what Twitter feels about the whole thing.
Give that kid the "A" I expect a great screenplay from him/her some day.- Harrison Smith (@HarrisonSmith85) January 3, 2018
My first gut feeling was "nothing"... Letter is "e" for an answer, seems to be less depressing hahaha- sander van der deure (@SVanDerDeure) January 3, 2018
I showed it to my daughter, a 12th grader, and her quick response was "death".- Tzippy Yarom @zpyarom) January 3, 2018
Today's existential crisis was brough to you by: The Letter E- the sun, but mad (@sleeperslayer) January 3, 2018
That child is going places- claire (@hoseok_unsolved) January 3, 2018
Someone give that kid a medal.- Adrianne (@kimbymarriage) January 3, 2018
January 3, 2018
What do you think about the answer? Tell us using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news