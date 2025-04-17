"Can You Send Full Pic?": Woman Receives Inappropriate Texts From Recruiter In Noida. WhatsApp Chat Goes Viral

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a woman recently took to the platform to share about a disturbing experience after a recruiter for a personal assistant job in Noida made inappropriate requests during their chat. In her post, titled "Am I in the wrong for feeling creeped out over this?", the woman shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat with the recruiter.

Initially, the conversation between the two started with a salary inquiry, with the applicant asking, "In-hand or CTC? Is there any room for negotiation?" However, the exchange took a disturbing turn when the recruiter responded with, "If you don't mind, can you send one full pic?"

Take a look below:

Despite the candidate declining the request, the recruiter continued to push further, asking for her Instagram profile to "show your personality for PA profile". Throughout the conversation, the woman maintained her professionalism. "My Instagram profile is private. May I ask why is that relevant?" she said. She also offered to answer questions in a formal interview instead.

In the caption of the post, the woman added, "Applied for a job in Noida in the role of a Personal Assistant. The pay is good but the person/recruiter is being extremely creepy. I'm pretty sure this isn't the industry norm. Before this convo, he even asked me if I was married! This is so disheartening."

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, triggering a wave of reactions. "Post on LinkedIn.. tag the b***ard and the company. He's probably done it before and he'll do it again," wrote one user.

"100% creep and unprofessional. Don't even bother replying," commented another.

"As an HR, this is completely unacceptable behaviour. Please report them," expressed a third user. "Please post it on Linkedin and spread awareness. This b***ard & his colleagues who are promoting his behaviour should realise the gravity of their acts. They really think they can get away from all of this and there would be no consequences. Spreading the message will save the other innocent souls also who might fall prey to this," suggested another.