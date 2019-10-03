Can You Identify Sakshi Dhoni In This 'Golden Days' Throwback Pic?

Sakshi Dhoni shared an old photograph on Instagram this morning.

Sakshi Dhoni took a trip down memory lane and posted a lovely photograph from her school days for 'Throwback Thursday'. This morning, the 30-year-old took to photo sharing app Instagram to post the photograph, delighting her 3 million followers. The old pic shows her with four friends, all dressed in blue and white uniforms as they pose for the camera.

Sakshi, wife of cricketer MS Dhoni, did her schooling from Welham Girls' School in Dehradun before moving to Aurangabad to study at the Institute of Hotel Management.

"Golden days," Sakshi Dhoni captioned the photo she shared today. Can you spot her in this old pic? Take a look:

The picture has garnered over 35,000 'likes' within an hour of being shared online. It has also collected a number of comments, some from people complimenting Sakshi, who is seen standing to the right in the photograph she shared, and others from Instagram users trying to spot her in the pic.

"How cute!" wrote one person in the comments section. "School days are always the best part of life," said another. "Beautiful," a third added.

An active Instagram user, Sakshi often shares pics with her girl gang. "#Welhamites in da house," she had captioned this pic in November 2018:

Recently, Sakshi Dhoni had tweeted about frequent power cuts in the city of Ranchi, her husband's hometown. Her tweet, where she complained about power cuts "every single day", had found a lot of support online.

