'No Electricity For 5 Hours': Sakshi Dhoni Tweets About Ranchi Power Cuts

Cricketer MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, took to Twitter on Thursday to complain about power cuts that Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi experiences "every single day". MS Dhoni and Sakshi live in the cricketing legend's hometown. On Thursday, Sakshi voiced her displeasure about the frequent power cuts in the city and wrote: "People in Ranchi experience power cuts every single day. It ranges from 4 to 7 hours daily."

She said that at the time of writing the tweet, there had been no electricity for the past five hours despite fine weather and no festivals being celebrated.

"There has been no electricity for past 5 hours today that is 19th September 2019.

"There is no reason for power cut today as the weather is good and there is no festival," she added. "I hope the problem is addressed by the concerned authorities."

Her tweet complaining about the power cuts has been 'liked' over 2,400 times. It has also found support from many Twitter users - some of whom tagged the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and other authorities.

Ye ranchi me har din hota hain — Namita minz (@namita_minz) September 20, 2019

Big pblm plz consider this @dasraghubar — Supriya Rajput (@SupriyaRajput20) September 19, 2019

this problem is not only in Ranchi .it is all over jharkhand..we are facing same issue — Kameshwar🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@imkameshwarsaw) September 19, 2019

Elections are due in Jharkhand soon as the assembly's term ends in the first week of January. In 2016, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had said the state would become a power hub by 2019.

