Can You Figure Out What Animal This Zoomed-In Photograph Shows?

Can you identify the animal photographed here?

A picture, clicked in Rajasthan and shared on Twitter, has left several people puzzled. The picture was posted on the microblogging platform Thursday by IAS officer JK Soni, who challenged his followers to guess what it shows. It is the latest in a long line of 'guess the object' and 'guess the animal' puzzles that have left social media users intrigued.

"Can you identify what is this in photo?" wrote Mr Soni while sharing the picture. "You must appreciate that #Nature is the finest, biggest and most versatile artist," he added, completing his caption with "Nature nurtures!"

Take a look and see if you can figure out what the zoomed-in image shows:

So dear friends,



Can you identify what is this in photo ??? ????



You must appreciate that #Nature is the finest, biggest and most versatile artist.



Nature nurtures! pic.twitter.com/0JgFiLhfQU — Dr. JK Soni, IAS (@Jksoniias) June 25, 2020

Since being posted on Twitter, the picture has collected over 200 'likes' and several comments from people guessing what it shows. While many tried their hands at guessing, others praised the photographer and the beauty of nature.

The guesses ranged from an owl to the pattern printed on a bedsheet - all incorrect. Many Twitter users, however, did manage to figure out the correct answer, and Mr Soni later confirmed their guesses with a tweet.

"This is a cropped photo of a crocodile," he wrote, adding that the picture shows the head of the crocodile and both its eyes.

Mr Soni said that he clicked the picture near Chambal River in Sawai Madhopur. "I saw seven huge crocodiles at a stretch of one km," he wrote while sharing another photograph of the crocodile.

Thank you for your reply.

this is a cropped photo of a crocodile- Head parts near both eyes.

photo clicked at Chambal, Sawai Madhopur.

sharing lateral view too.

I saw 7 huge crocodiles at a stretch of one km. @BearGrylls@NatGeoPhotos#crocodile#chambalriver@my_rajasthanpic.twitter.com/WNmUqQ27k0 — Dr. JK Soni, IAS (@Jksoniias) June 25, 2020

If you enjoy such guessing games, take a look at this picture and see if you can figure out what it shows.