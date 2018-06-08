Caught On Camera: Driver Narrowly Misses Train In 180 Kmph Police Chase

The offender, 20-year-old Isaiah Eghobamien, was cruising through Cambridgeshire at speeds of 180 km per hour when he missed an oncoming train at a crossing by a few seconds, police said. The chase was captured on camera installed on a police chopper and the driver's own dashcam. Dashcam showed the driver approaching a railway crossing when suddenly a train whizzes past the car.
While trying to dodge cops, the driver sped through villages, drove the wrong way and even overtook an ambulance responding to an emergency call, reported ITV.
Watch the heart-stopping moment here:
CommentsThe pursuit ultimately ended when the driver crashed his vehicle, injuring himself and five other passengers while taking a turn at 160 km per hour, police wrote on YouTube. Police described his driving on the night of the incident as "persistently dangerous", reported BBC.
On May 30, the man was sentenced to a year in a young offenders institute. He was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended driving test by Cambridge Crown court.
