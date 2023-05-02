Cafe Names Breakfast Item After Regular Customer. Watch How He Reacts

Mr. John visits the cafe daily for breakfast.

The relationship between a business and its customers does not end with the sale or purchase of goods and services; rather, it can progress to the next level of human connection when both sides treat one another with honesty and decency.

An Irish cafe has made the move to go even farther with its sense of appreciation and civility by naming a dish after its best and most frequent customer.

Grangecon Kitchen, a cafe in Ireland, has a loyal elderly customer whose name is John, and he orders a breakfast dish daily that contains half-boiled eggs, sausages, and roasted vegetables. The restaurant named the same dish after him and added it to the menu with the name "John's breakfast".

The moment the cafe showed him the new menu with a dish named after him, his reaction was priceless and captured on camera by the cafe staff. The video was shared on the social media platform of the cafe.

"Almost every day, John (our best customer!) visits us for breakfast and orders his fry-up. So after years of dockets going into the chef for 'John's breakfast," we decided to just put it on the menu for everyone to order John's breakfast! Here's a clip of him seeing it on the menu for the first time today!" the restaurant wrote while sharing the video clip on its Instagram page.

Watch the video here:

However, the video went viral on the internet, and people left lovely comments on the post.