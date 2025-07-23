"Father-In-Law Hugged Me": Woman Sets Herself Ablaze, Alleges Harassment

A 32-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district has died after setting herself on fire, allegedly in protest against sustained sexual harassment by her father-in-law and years of dowry-related abuse by her in-laws.

The woman, Ranjitha, suffered 70 per cent burns and was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment. However, she died of her injuries despite medical efforts.

In a disturbing dying declaration captured on video, Ranjitha, her face charred and voice feeble, is heard saying: "My father-in-law hugged me. I couldn't take it. That's why I immolated myself."

Her young son, a class seven student, echoes her accusation in another video, claiming she had confided in him about the sexual harassment.

Her family has alleged that the abuse wasn't limited to her father-in-law's inappropriate conduct but included ongoing dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Speaking to NDTV, Ranjitha's sister, Alagasundari, said, "It has been 13 years of torture. They kept demanding a plot of land and more gold. Her father-in-law sexually harassed her. She had been hinting at this. Her husband would drink, beat her, and ask her to silently endure everything. They wouldn't let her visit us and threatened they wouldn't take her back if she did."

The local police have registered a case of suicide and are investigating the allegations. A senior police officer confirmed to NDTV, "She alleges sexual harassment by her father-in-law. We are investigating that angle."

When asked specifically about the family's claims of dowry harassment, the officer added: "They were married 13 years ago. So it may not technically come under the Dowry Prohibition Act, but we are examining all aspects."

The case has triggered outrage and raised fresh concerns over the plight of women facing abuse within their marital homes. Activists have urged a thorough and sensitive investigation into Ranjitha's death.