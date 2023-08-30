Cabin Crew Dance Atop Plane Wing, Dangerous Photo Stunt Goes Viral

The incident took place at the Buenos Aires airport.

The cabin crew members of Swiss International Air Lines are facing an investigation from infuriated bosses after they were caught dancing and taking photos on the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft. The now-viral video footage was captured by a traveler who was waiting in the airport terminal.

Moment air hostesses for #Swiss International Air Lines are caught on camera posing for selfies as they dance on wing of Boeing 777 in #BuenosAires, #Argentinapic.twitter.com/9lCwCrjVRA — Hans Solo (@thandojo) August 27, 2023

The video showcases a female flight attendant engaging in what appears to be dancing on the wing of the aircraft, and she is later joined by a male colleague. Subsequently, a second man, thought to be a senior cabin chief, emerges and proceeds to strike bodybuilding poses.

The clip also displays two ground crew members on the tarmac posing for a photograph in front of the aeroplane's engine.

The video was recorded earlier this month, and it sparked anger among the management of Swiss International Air Lines.

Reacting to the viral clip, the airlines said in a statement that "this behaviour will not be tolerated."

"What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening," said Swiss spokesman Michael Pelzer.

"The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five metres [16.4 feet] high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating."

According to The New York Post, Mr Pelzer doubled down, saying that crew should only ever set foot on a plane's wings in the event of a dire emergency, such as evacuations, as he continued to blast the employees' pie-in-the-sky behaviour.

Airline brass, including Vice President Martin Knuchel, called for a ground stop on this type of tomfoolery, saying he was "angry and disappointed."