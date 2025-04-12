Double Diversion Leaves Passengers On British Airways Plane For Entire Day

Passengers aboard British Airways flight BA252, a Boeing 777 plane, from the Cayman Islands to London had to endure an unexpected travel experience this week, spending almost 23 hours on board.

With a planned stop in Nassau, Bahamas, the Boeing 777 departed George Town, Grand Cayman, on time on Tuesday, April 8, at 6:21 pm EST. But the flight was diverted to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada, due to a medical emergency.

After a five-hour trip, the flight touched down in Gander, but the crew was then running out of the legally allowed number of hours to fly the aircraft.

The Boeing 777 was then scheduled to land at Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland so that a fresh crew could safely fly the plane to London.

According to data from FlightRadar24, the BA252 finally touched down at London's Heathrow Airport after another two and a half hours in the air on Wednesday, April 9, at 10:38 pm local time.

The trip from Nassau to London took 11 hours longer than expected because of two detours. The flight departed the Bahamas at 10.24 pm EDT on April 8 and arrived in London 19 hours later.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, claimed that British Airways' decision to send a new crew to Iceland was the “least-bad option.”

Mr Calder considered other possibilities such as “staying on the ground at Gander and resting the crew there,” which were dismissed.

