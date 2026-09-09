BYD Says EV Can Charge From 20% To 97% In 12 Minutes At -30 Degree Celsius

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD says its latest Flash Charging technology can charge an electric vehicle from 20% to 97% in just 12 minutes at temperatures as low as -30 degree celsius. The claim is part of BYD's push to make electric vehicles faster and more practical in extreme weather, where low temperatures can significantly affect battery performance and charging speeds.

According to information published on BYD's official website, the company's second-generation Blade Battery is designed to maintain high charging performance in very cold conditions. BYD says its Flash Charging system can take a battery from 10% to 97% in nine minutes under normal-temperature conditions, while its test at -30 degree celsius achieved a charge level of 20% to 97% in 12 minutes.

The figures are based on BYD's own testing and should therefore be treated as company-reported performance rather than an independently verified benchmark.

10,000 Flash Charging stations

BYD's charging push extends beyond battery technology. The company said on 28 August 2026 that it had opened its 10,000th Flash Charging station in China, marking a major expansion of its high-power charging network.

BYD said the network had reached 332 cities across the country. The company has also set a target of building 20,000 Flash Charging stations in China by the end of 2026.

The company says its Flash Charging system can deliver charging power of up to 1,500 kW, although the charging speed experienced by an individual vehicle depends on factors including the vehicle's battery, charging system and operating conditions.

The development comes as Chinese EV makers compete to reduce one of the biggest disadvantages associated with electric cars: the time required to recharge.

BYD's cold-weather claim is particularly notable because low temperatures can reduce battery efficiency and increase charging times. If the company's reported performance can be consistently replicated in real-world conditions, faster charging in extreme cold could make EVs more practical in colder regions.

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However, the 12-minute figure should not be interpreted as a universal charging time for all BYD vehicles. It is a specific performance claim for the company's Flash Charging technology and second-generation Blade Battery under the stated test conditions.

BYD's announcement and technical details are available on its official website. Reuters has also reported on BYD's Flash Charging technology and its plans to introduce the system in Europe.